White (coach's decision) is listed as inactive for Sunday's game against the Vikings.
Although White has been making steady progress in his recovery from the torn ACL he sustained a year ago, he'll ultimately be sidelined once again during Sunday's contest versus Minnesota. The 192-pound cornerback's next opportunity to return will now come in Week 11 when the Bills host the Browns.
