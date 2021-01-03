site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Bills' Tre'Davious White: Won't play Sunday
RotoWire Staff
Jan 3, 2021
White (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.
White is being rested for the season finale because the
Bills have locked up home-field advantage for the first round of the playoffs. Taron Johnson and Josh Norman should both see expanded roles in White's place. More News
