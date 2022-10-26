Bills head coach Sean McDermott said Wednesday that White won't play Sunday against the Packers, Jay Skurski of The Buffalo News reports.

White, who's rehabbing from an ACL injury last season, was designated to return from the physically unable to perform list ahead of Week 6 and has returned to practices, but he's yet to be activated to the 53-man roster. If the star cornerback isn't added to the active roster ahead of Buffalo's Nov. 6 matchup against the Jets, White would revert back to the PUP list for the remainder of the campaign.