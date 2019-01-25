Bills' Tre'Davious White: Youngster continues to shine
White (concussion) followed up a big rookie campaign with another strong season in 2018, finishing with 54 tackles, eight passes defensed and two interceptions. He's yet to miss a game through his first two pro seasons.
Unfortunately, a lot of the metrics that grade White as one of the league's better corners don't count in fantasy, plus he's built up enough of a reputation that teams are shying away from him more and more. Still, those are at least reliable IDP numbers, while White and safeties Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer (all under contract for 2019) will continue to make up one of the league's better secondaries.
More News
-
Bills' Tre'Davious White: Won't return Sunday•
-
Bills' Tre'Davious White: Nabs first interception•
-
Bills' Tre'Davious White: Eight tackles Monday night•
-
Bills' Tre'Davious White: Ready for Hopkins•
-
Bills' Tre'Davious White: Another limited session•
-
Bills' Tre'Davious White: Limited with ankle issue•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NFL Playoff Challenge picks and lineups
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Top Super Bowl Fantasy football rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Super Bowl LIII
-
Recapping AFC and NFC Championship Games
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the AFC and NFC Championship Games to see who improved -- or hurt...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge strategy, picks
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Conference Championship Injury Report
We should have all four teams at full strength for Sunday's games,n with the injury report...
-
Optimal Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for the championship...