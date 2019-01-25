White (concussion) followed up a big rookie campaign with another strong season in 2018, finishing with 54 tackles, eight passes defensed and two interceptions. He's yet to miss a game through his first two pro seasons.

Unfortunately, a lot of the metrics that grade White as one of the league's better corners don't count in fantasy, plus he's built up enough of a reputation that teams are shying away from him more and more. Still, those are at least reliable IDP numbers, while White and safeties Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer (all under contract for 2019) will continue to make up one of the league's better secondaries.