Edmunds (groin) was a non-participant in practice Thursday, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports.
Edmunds logged a second-straight DNP, as he works to recover from the injury he suffered in Week 10's loss to the Vikings. The 24-year-old will likely need to practice in some fashion Friday to increase his odds of suiting up Sunday against the Browns. If he is unable to play, Tyrel Dodson will likely be looking at a significant increase in his workload.
