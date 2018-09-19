Edmunds posted seven tackles (six solo) in Sunday's loss to the Chargers, tying with Jordan Poyer and Lorenzo Alexander for the team lead.

That makes 14 tackles through two games for the rookie, who's yet to sit out a defensive play. Middle linebackers always post good tackle numbers in Sean McDermott's defenses, so Edmunds should be an IDP candidate if your league uses that category. The only minor worry is Edmunds looked bad in pass coverage throughout the game Sunday, so if teams continue to pick on him that could become an issue. That said, the Bills know they get a lot of good plays from one of the best athletes on the team, so they seem prepared to ride out the bad with the good. Edmunds should end up being a good one.