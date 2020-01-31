Bills' Tremaine Edmunds: Back-to-back 100-tackle seasons
Edmunds posted 115 total tackles to go with 1.5 sacks, nine passes defensed and an interception in 2019.
Edmunds is a true three-down linebacker, almost never leaving the field and possessing more size and athleticism than most middle linebackers in the league. He's a smart player with NFL bloodlines -- his father and two brothers have all played in the league -- but he still has a little bit to learn, as evidenced by the low turnover total and the fact that he was out of position on a key play in the team's playoff loss to the Texans. He should be a mainstay on the Bills' strong defense for years to come, and there's little reason he won't see a third triple-digit tackle season in 2020.
