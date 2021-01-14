Edmunds (hamstring) was listed as limited again for Wednesday's practice session.
The Bills seem to be taking it easy on their banged-up stars, though we'll feel better that Edmunds is closer to full health if he can get in a full session in the team's final session of the week Thursday.
More News
-
Bills' Tremaine Edmunds: Limited Tuesday•
-
Bills' Tremaine Edmunds: Faces no limitations in practice•
-
Bills' Tremaine Edmunds: Limited in Wednesday's session•
-
Bills' Tremaine Edmunds: Makes first sack of 2020•
-
Bills' Tremaine Edmunds: Tallies 12 tackles•
-
Bills' Tremaine Edmunds: Cleared to play•