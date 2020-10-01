site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Bills' Tremaine Edmunds: Back to full practice
Edmunds (shoulder) practiced fully Thursday after being limited during Wednesday's session.
More specifically, the athletic middle linebacker shed his red no-contact jersey, meaning he should be a safe IDP play for this week's game against the Raiders.
