Bills' Tremaine Edmunds: Busy Week 16
Edmunds recorded a season-high 11 tackles and one pass defensed in Buffalo's loss to New England on Sunday.
Edmunds has started to accrue some of the tackles normally left to fellow starter Matt Milano, who's out for the season with a broken leg. He's picked up 19 tackles over the past two games without his defensive partner, while the rookie almost never takes a play off. He should be similarly busy in the finale against the Dolphins this week.
