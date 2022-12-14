Edmunds recorded eight tackles (four solo) in Sunday's 20-12 win over the Jets.
Edmunds' eight stops this past weekend now gives him 79 in that category across 10 games played this season. The 2018 first-round pick should continue operating in his every-down role when the Bills host the Dolphins on Saturday.
