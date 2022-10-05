Edmunds didn't practice Wednesday due to a hamstring injury, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

Edmunds notched nine tackles, including two for loss, during the team's Week 4 win over the Ravens, but he appears to have picked up a hamstring issue as well. The severity of the issue remains unclear, but he'll have two more opportunities to practice before the Bills need to make a decision on his status for Week 5.

More News