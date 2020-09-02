Coach Sean McDermott mentioned Edmunds as a player that's exceeded expectations throughout training camp, Dante Lasting of the Bills' official site reports. Said the coach, "To watch his maturity and growth over the course of the offseason on the field and off the field. He seems very comfortable in his own whereabouts in terms of what we're doing scheme-wise and is very confident as a leader in our locker room. The interesting part about that is we haven't really been around one another [this offseason]. So really a lot of the credit goes to him and his support system at home."

Edmunds is entering his third year with the team and will play all three downs in a defense he's comfortable with. After posting 121 and 115 tackles in his first two seasons, he seems like a sure bet -- assuming good health -- to post another triple-digit tackle season. Edmunds only recorded one turnover in 2019, so perhaps some of his hard work will get him back toward his four-turnover total from his 2018 rookie season.