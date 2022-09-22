Edmunds recorded two solo tackles, one sack and one pass defended in Monday's 41-7 win against the Titans.

Edmunds notched his first sack of the season on quarterback Ryan Tannehill in the second half. The inside linebacker then got his hand on a pass intended for wide receiver Robert Woods midway through the third quarter, leading to an interception for safety Jordan Poyer. Edmunds played only 80 percent of Buffalo's defensive snaps during this blowout, and he will have opportunities to log more tackles in tighter games this season.