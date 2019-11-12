Play

Edmunds recorded three tackles (one solo), a sack and a pass defensed across 70 defensive snaps in Sunday's loss to the Browns.

While Edmunds saw his lowest tackle count of the season Sunday, he also managed to record his first sack of the year. He has played in 100 percent of the defensive snaps this season and will look to keep that trend going Sunday against the Dolphins.

