The Bills exercised Edmunds' $12.7 million fifth-year option for 2022 on Monday, Albert Breer of TheMMQB.com reports.
Edmunds will still be just 23 years old while playing out the 2021 season, and considering his production relative to age, picking up his fifth-year option was likely a no-brainer for the Bills. The move gives Buffalo additional time to negotiate a long-term deal with Edmunds, who looks primed to put together a fourth-straight campaign with over 100 tackles.
