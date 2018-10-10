Edmunds was second on the Bills with eight tackles (four solo) during Sunday's win over the Titans. He also had one pass defensed and a forced fumble.

The first-round rookie almost never leaves the field and is starting to make his mark around the league as a high-level playmaker. Through five games, Edmunds already has 38 tackles to go with 1.0 sacks, five passes defensed and two forced fumbles. Edmunds sits 19th in standard scoring among linebackers; as he gets more familiar with the pro game he's likely to work his way into a top-10 option for years. He's a super athlete with a longer-than-average reach that has a knack for the ball in a way we don't normally see out of players his size (6-foot-5, 250 pounds). Better to get in early than late in dynasty leagues that use IDPs.