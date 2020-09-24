Edmunds, who practiced Wednesday on a limited basis, is working agains Thursday while in a non-contact jersey, Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic reports.

Edmunds and Matt Milano -- the two best linebackers on the team -- both missed the Week 2 win over the Dolphins. While the substitutes performed adequately, it was clear there was something missing without the two main guys, and the stout Buffalo defense yielded some big yardage over the middle of the field throughout the game. Those that roster Tyler Higbee will want to keep an eye on the two linebackers' statuses the the Rams-Bills matchup following a game where Miami tight end Mike Giesicki torched the Buffalo defense for an 8-130-1 line.