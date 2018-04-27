Bills' Tremaine Edmunds: Lands in Buffalo after trade up
The Bills selected Edmunds in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 16th overall.
Edmunds (6-foot-5, 253) still has some development to do before safely projecting as a three-down NFL linebacker, but they don't come with more upside than him. Somehow not even 20 years old until May 2, the Virginia Tech product boasts a remarkable combination of athleticism and production for any age, let alone someone whose frame could still develop in the upcoming years. Edmunds is already an imposing figure with 4.54 speed, so his upside is difficult to grasp in a lot of ways. His versatility should also prove off the charts -- he projects as an off-ball linebacker for now, but an edge-rushing skill set could be in his future, too.
