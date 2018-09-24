Edmunds posted a team-high 10 tackles (seven solo) in Sunday's win over the Bills.

It was a great outing for the Buffalo defense and Edmunds was at the forefront. The rookie linebacker has now posted 24 tackles in his first three NFL games, and he is yet to miss a snap on defense. Look for Edmunds to continue being a productive three-down player for the Bills this season.

More News
Our Latest Stories