Edmunds (shoulder), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams, is expected to play, Kimberly Jones of NFL Network reports.

The Bills should be back to full strength at linebacker Week 3, as Matt Milano (hamstring) -- who is also listed as questionable -- is expected to return after a one-game absence. Edmunds was also sidelined for the Bills' Week 2 win over the Dolphins, marking only the second absence of his three-year career.