Edmunds was listed as a limited participant Friday due to shoulder issue, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

A shoulder issue kept Edminds out of the Week 2 game in Miami, but he's played through it since then. We're not sure if this related, or if it is, if he was given a lighter load Friday just to keep things safe in what's been a busy week for the Bills. With the team not playing until Monday, Saturday's session will likely be more telling for the Bills' leading linebacker in terms of tackles (29).

