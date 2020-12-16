site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Bills' Tremaine Edmunds: Limited in Wednesday's session
By
RotoWire Staff
Dec 16, 2020
at
3:36 pm ET 1 min read
Edmunds (foot) was limited in practice Wednesday.
Edmunds also received a limited designation in Tuesday's walk-through practice. He'll have one more chance to improve his participation level Thursday before Buffalo takes the field Saturday in Denver. Tyrel Dodson would fill in at middle linebacker if Edmunds is out or limited on game day.
