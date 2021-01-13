Edmunds was listed as a limited participant Tuesday due to a hamstring issue.
The Bills took it easy on some other stars in the first practice of the week, so we wouldn't be too concerned about the middle linebacker's status for Saturday's divisional playoff game against the Ravens. Edmunds posted nine tackles and two passes defended in the win over the Colts.
