Edmunds (hamstring) was limited during Wednesday's practice.
Edmunds suffered a hamstring injury during the Bills' Week 4 win over the Ravens and didn't return to practice before being ruled out for Week 5. He'll have two more opportunities to upgrade to a full participant before the team needs to make decision on his status for Week 6.
