Bills' Tremaine Edmunds: Misses practice Wednesday
Edmunds (concussion) didn't practice Wednesday.
A good percentage of players who suffer concussions are able to pass all the testing by the end of the week, and they often don't miss any action. However, Edmunds suffered his during Monday's loss to the Patriots, giving him once less day to pass through all phases of the protocol and play in Week 9. The 2-6 Bills may have extra motivation to proceed carefully with the prized rookie first-round pick, who's already proven himself to be a capable three-down player.
More News
-
Bills' Tremaine Edmunds: Remains in concussion protocol•
-
Bills' Tremaine Edmunds: Ruled out with concussion•
-
Bills' Tremaine Edmunds: IDP target•
-
Bills' Tremaine Edmunds: Leads team in tackles again Sunday•
-
Bills' Tremaine Edmunds: Another productive outing•
-
Bills' Tremaine Edmunds: Productive pro debut•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 9 things to know
The fallout from the trade deadline headlines this week's things to know.
-
Week 9 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 9 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With Dalvin Cook still dealing with injuries, Latavius Murray is going to keep giving Fantasy...
-
Week 9 Starts, Sits, Risks, and Sleepers
Who does Dave Richard like in Week 9? He goes through every game on the schedule to find gems...