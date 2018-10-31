Edmunds (concussion) didn't practice Wednesday.

A good percentage of players who suffer concussions are able to pass all the testing by the end of the week, and they often don't miss any action. However, Edmunds suffered his during Monday's loss to the Patriots, giving him once less day to pass through all phases of the protocol and play in Week 9. The 2-6 Bills may have extra motivation to proceed carefully with the prized rookie first-round pick, who's already proven himself to be a capable three-down player.

