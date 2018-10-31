Edmunds (concussion) did not practice Wednesday, the Bills' official site reports.

A good percentage of players that suffer concussions are able to pass all the testing by the end of the week and they often don't miss any action. However, Edmunds suffered his during a Monday game, giving him once less day to pass the tests and play in Week 9. We'll also assume the 2-6 Bills will take things extra carefully with the prized 2018 first-rounder, who's already proven himself to be a capable three-down player.

More News
Our Latest Stories