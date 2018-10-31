Bills' Tremaine Edmunds: Misses Wedneday's practice
Edmunds (concussion) did not practice Wednesday, the Bills' official site reports.
A good percentage of players that suffer concussions are able to pass all the testing by the end of the week and they often don't miss any action. However, Edmunds suffered his during a Monday game, giving him once less day to pass the tests and play in Week 9. We'll also assume the 2-6 Bills will take things extra carefully with the prized 2018 first-rounder, who's already proven himself to be a capable three-down player.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
With so many bye weeks on the schedule, you've got a lot of lineup decisions to make. Here's...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, best picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9
-
Trade recaps and what you missed Tuesday
We've got recaps of all the major trades and everything else you missed on Tuesday from Heath...
-
Byes, trade candidates, big questions
Dave Richard, Jamey Eisenberg, and Heath Cummings tackle some of the biggest questions facing...
-
Montgomery trade a boost for Jones
The Ravens made a surprise move, trading for Ty Montgomery, does it have any impact in Fantasy?...
-
Week 9 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. And other times, it's not. Our Cut List shows you which players...