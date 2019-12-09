Edmunds recorded eight tackles (six solo), one defended pass and one interception during Sunday's 24-17 loss to the Ravens.

Edmunds intercepted a pass thrown by Lamar Jackson midway through the second quarter after the ball bounced out of Willie Snead's hands. The 2018 first-round pick once again showcased his remarkable versatility during the Week 14 loss. As a three-down linebacker with a steady floor as a run stopper and upside in coverage, Edmunds is a valuable fantasy asset in IDP formats.