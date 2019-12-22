Play

Edmunds posted nine tackles (five solo) in Saturday's 24-17 loss to the Patriots.

Edmunds has made at least seven stops in each of his past four games, but this was his largest output in that span. He'll try to finish the regular season with a strong Week 17 effort.

More News

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories
Compete for $5,000
Pick Playoff Games & Play for Cash
PLAY
Start a Pool
Invite & Compete Against Your Friends