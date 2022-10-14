Edmunds doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's contest against the Chiefs.
Edmunds was sidelined for Week 5 due to a hamstring injury he suffered during Week 4. However, he'll be back in action Sunday after returning to practice in a limited fashion Wednesday and progressing to full participation Friday. Through his first four appearances, the fifth-year linebacker totaled 26 tackles, one sack and one pass defense while playing nearly every defensive snap in the middle of Buffalo's defense.
More News
-
Bills' Tremaine Edmunds: Logs limited practice Wednesday•
-
Bills' Tremaine Edmunds: Will sit against Pittsburgh•
-
Bills' Tremaine Edmunds: Questionable for Week 5•
-
Bills' Tremaine Edmunds: Doesn't practice Wednesday•
-
Bills' Tremaine Edmunds: Records nine tackles in win•
-
Bills' Tremaine Edmunds: First sack of season•