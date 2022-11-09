Edmunds (groin/heel) didn't practice Wednesday, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

Edmunds played every defensive snap and recorded 11 tackles during the team's Week 9 loss to the Jets, but he appears to have picked up groin and heel injuries during the contest as well. The fifth-year linebacker will have two more opportunities to practice before the team needs to make a decision on Edmunds' status for Sunday's matchup against Minnesota.

