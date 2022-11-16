Edmunds (groin) will miss Wednesday's practice, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports.
Edmunds picked up a groin injury in Week 10 against the Vikings and will open the week as a non-participant at practice. The linebacker is also dealing with a heel issue and could be forced to miss the Bills' Week 11 matchup with the Browns. His status at practice Thursday and Friday will likely determine his chances to play Sunday.
