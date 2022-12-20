Edmunds had eight tackles (six solo) in Saturday's victory over Miami.
Edmunds has been on the field for every defensive snap for the Bills over the last three weeks, racking up 21 tackles (15 solo) over this brief stretch. He's well on his way to reaching 100 tackles this season after doing so in each of his first four seasons in the NFL.
