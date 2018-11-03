Edmunds (concussion) has been downgraded to out for Sunday's game against the Bears, the Bills' official site reports.

This will be the impressive rookie's first missed time as a pro after suffering a concussion late in the Monday night loss to the Patriots. Julian Stanford will take Edmunds' place at middle linebacker for the contest.

