Bills' Tremaine Edmunds: Out for Week 9
Edmunds (concussion) has been downgraded to out for Sunday's game against the Bears, the Bills' official site reports.
This will be the impressive rookie's first missed time as a pro after suffering a concussion late in the Monday night loss to the Patriots. Julian Stanford will take Edmunds' place at middle linebacker for the contest.
More News
-
Bills' Tremaine Edmunds: Questionable for Week 9•
-
Bills' Tremaine Edmunds: Remains in concussion protocol•
-
Bills' Tremaine Edmunds: Misses practice Wednesday•
-
Bills' Tremaine Edmunds: Ruled out with concussion•
-
Bills' Tremaine Edmunds: IDP target•
-
Bills' Tremaine Edmunds: Leads team in tackles again Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 9 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9
-
Week 9 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 Injury report
The Week 9 injury report is substantial. Dave Richard guides you through the bumps and bruises...
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
After a poor performance in Week 8, Browns running back Nick Chubb should rebound in Week 9...
-
Week 9 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 9, including what should...