Edmunds recorded nine tackles (five solo) in Saturday's 35-13 win over the Bears.
Edmunds logged a game-high nine stops in the Week 16 matchup versus Chicago, now bringing his total up to 95 in that department across 12 contests played this season. He'll continue operating as one of Buffalo's primary defensive contributors when the Bills travel to Cincinnati next Monday night.
