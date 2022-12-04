Edmunds recorded six tackles (five solo) during Thursday's 24-10 win over the Patriots.
Edmunds entered Thursday's contest with a two-game absence streak due to a groin issue, but he was ultimately provided medical clearance and was one of four Buffalo players to never leave the field on defense. The 24-year-old also led his club with six stops in Week 13, and he'll now be granted 10 days of rest before hosting the Jets next Sunday.
