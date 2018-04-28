Bills' Tremaine Edmunds: Probable Mike

Bills general manager Brandon Beane says Edmunds, selected 16th overall Thursday, will begin his career as a middle linebacker. "For where we're at right now you try to get your best players on the field," said Beane. "He'll start at the (middle linebacker) position. I'm not saying he's the starting middle linebacker, but the first place he'll line up is the 'mike' linebacker position. We'll see where it goes. It doesn't mean he'll play his whole career there, but he's versatile enough to play 'mike' and outside linebacker."

Edmunds has the ability to play all three linebacker spots, but the glaring need for the Bills is in the middle, where the team lost starter Preston Brown to free agency and has almost no other adequate replacement. Edmunds also has the raw talent to stay on the field all three downs, so if he does win the starter's role this fall he could rack up a large number of tackles, even as a rookie. Brown racked up 144 tackles in the Mike role in Sean McDermott's first year as head coach.