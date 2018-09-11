Bills' Tremaine Edmunds: Productive pro debut
Edmunds started at middle linebacker and posted seven tackles, two passes defensed, a sack and a forced fumble during Sunday's loss to the Ravens.
This is exactly why the Bills traded up to select the rookie in the first round in April. Edmunds was the only Buffalo defender to play all 80 snaps, so unless the 20-year-old struggles conceptually -- which doesn't seem to be expected given his football smarts and background in a football family -- Edmunds is going to be a three-down player and should rack up plenty of stats in his debut season.
