Edmunds (groin/heel) was a limited participant in practice Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Vikings, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

Edmunds returned to practice after sitting out Wednesday and Thursday with separate groin and heel injuries. The starting middle linebacker has played a massive role for Buffalo this season, recording 62 tackles, one sack and two passes defended over seven games, so his absence would be a big hit for the team's defense. If Edmunds is either sidelined or limited against Minnesota, expect Tyrel Dodson to take on a larger role alongside Matt Milano.