Bills' Tremaine Edmunds: Questionable for Sunday
Edmunds (concussion) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets.
Edmunds was a limited participant at practice this week as he has yet to fully clear the concussion protocol. If the 20-year-old is unable to take the field Sunday, Julian Stanford should continue to work at middle linebacker for the Bills.
