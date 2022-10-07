Edmunds (hamstring) did not practice Friday and is considered questionable to play Sunday against the Steelers, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.
Edmunds failed to practice at all this week after suffering a hamstring injury in the Bills' Week 4 win over the Ravens, placing his availability for Week 5 in question. If he can't go, Tyrel Dodson would step into a more significant role at middle linebacker.
