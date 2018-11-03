Bills' Tremaine Edmunds: Questionable for Week 9
Edmunds (concussion) didn't practice all week and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Chicago, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.
Edmunds will have to be cleared soon if he's to have any chance of playing against the Bears. The odds are a little bit longer in his case because he suffered the injury in the Monday night loss to the Patriots, thereby losing a day in his effort to pass through all steps of the league's concussion protocol.
