Edmunds (groin) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Vikings.
Edmunds, who entered Sunday's contest versus Minnesota with a questionable hashtag next to his name due to groin and heel issues, is now considered questionable to re-enter Sunday's matchup against the Vikings, per Chris Brown of the Bills' official site. Tyrel Dodson has since replaced the 24-year-old linebacker.
More News
-
Bills' Tremaine Edmunds: Ready to play•
-
Bills' Tremaine Edmunds: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Bills' Tremaine Edmunds: Not practicing Wednesday•
-
Bills' Tremaine Edmunds: Season-high 16 stops Sunday•
-
Bills' Tremaine Edmunds: Team-high 10 tackles in win•
-
Bills' Tremaine Edmunds: No injury designation•