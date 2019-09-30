Bills' Tremaine Edmunds: Racks up 11 tackles
Edmunds had 11 tackles (seven solo) and one pass defensed in Sunday's loss to the Patriots.
Edmunds reached double-digit tackles for the first time this season as he once again played every defensive snap. The 2018 first-round pick has 30 tackles (17 solo) through four games but is still looking for his first sack.
More News
-
Bills' Tremaine Edmunds: Low production in victory•
-
Bills' Tremaine Edmunds: Taking leadership role•
-
Bills' Tremaine Edmunds: Strong finish to rookie campaign•
-
Bills' Tremaine Edmunds: Busy Week 16•
-
Bills' Tremaine Edmunds: Reaches double-digit tackles•
-
Bills' Tremaine Edmunds: Rookie making his mark•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Top Week 5 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country.
-
Week 4 Winners and Losers
David Montgomery is getting the work we wanted to see. So is Wayne Gallman. Only one of them...
-
Believe it or Not: Time to buy?
Buy Ronald Jones? Sell Wayne Gallman? Heath Cummings tells you what you should and shouldn't...
-
Week 5 Early Waivers: Guess who's back
We've gotten excited about them in the past, only to be let down. Are Ronald Jones, Jordan...
-
Week 4 Injuries: Stafford, Hilton doubts
We've got some big names on the injury report heading into Sunday's action, and we're keeping...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...