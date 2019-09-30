Play

Edmunds had 11 tackles (seven solo) and one pass defensed in Sunday's loss to the Patriots.

Edmunds reached double-digit tackles for the first time this season as he once again played every defensive snap. The 2018 first-round pick has 30 tackles (17 solo) through four games but is still looking for his first sack.

