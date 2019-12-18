Play

Edmunds recorded eight tackles (six solo) in Sunday's 17-10 win over the Steelers.

Edmunds is now up to 105 tackles on the season and has become a real strength of the Bills' top-5 scoring defense. The second-year linebacker continues to put up consistent tackle numbers and has proven to be effective in pass coverage as well with nine passes defensed on the season.

More News

Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.

Play for Cash
Our Latest Stories