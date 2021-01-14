Edmunds (hamstring) does not carry an injury designation for Saturday's divisional-round game against the Ravens.
Edmunds managed to practice in full Thursday after having begun the week with back-to-back limited sessions. The star middle linebacker can safely be considered on track for his usual every-down defensive role during Saturday's divisional playoff game.
