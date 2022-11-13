Edmunds (groin/hell) is active Sunday against the Vikings.
Edmunds was able to log a limited practice Friday after sitting out Wednesday and Thursday, paving the way for him to take the field Sunday. His ability to suit up will be a big boost to the team's defense as he's the starting middle linebacker and team leader in tackles.
More News
-
Bills' Tremaine Edmunds: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Bills' Tremaine Edmunds: Not practicing Wednesday•
-
Bills' Tremaine Edmunds: Season-high 16 stops Sunday•
-
Bills' Tremaine Edmunds: Team-high 10 tackles in win•
-
Bills' Tremaine Edmunds: No injury designation•
-
Bills' Tremaine Edmunds: Logs limited practice Wednesday•