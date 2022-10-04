Edmunds produced nine tackles (five solo), including two for loss, during Sunday's 23-20 win over the Ravens.
Edmunds finished second on the team in stops behind Matt Milano and has 26 total tackles across four games this season. The fifth-year linebacker has recorded at least 100 tackles in each of his first four seasons and is on pace to extend that streak to five consecutive campaigns.
