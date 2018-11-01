Edmunds remains in concussion protocol and is working off to the side of practice Thursday, Joe Buscaglia of WKBW.com reports.

Edmunds left Monday's game against the Patriots and was unable to return after he was diagnosed with a concussion. The rookie will need to clear concussion protocol before returning to the field, but the fact that he was able to do some work on the side Thursday is an encouraging sign. Fellow linebacker Julian Stanford could see an increased role if Edmunds is forced to miss time.