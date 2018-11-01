Bills' Tremaine Edmunds: Remains in concussion protocol
Edmunds remains in concussion protocol and is working off to the side of practice Thursday, Joe Buscaglia of WKBW.com reports.
Edmunds left Monday's game against the Patriots and was unable to return after he was diagnosed with a concussion. The rookie will need to clear concussion protocol before returning to the field, but the fact that he was able to do some work on the side Thursday is an encouraging sign. Fellow linebacker Julian Stanford could see an increased role if Edmunds is forced to miss time.
More News
-
Bills' Tremaine Edmunds: Misses Wedneday's practice•
-
Bills' Tremaine Edmunds: Ruled out with concussion•
-
Bills' Tremaine Edmunds: IDP target•
-
Bills' Tremaine Edmunds: Leads team in tackles again Sunday•
-
Bills' Tremaine Edmunds: Another productive outing•
-
Bills' Tremaine Edmunds: Productive pro debut•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 9 things to know
The fallout from the trade deadline headlines this week's things to know.
-
Week 9 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 9 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With Dalvin Cook still dealing with injuries, Latavius Murray is going to keep giving Fantasy...
-
Week 9 Starts, Sits, Risks, and Sleepers
Who does Dave Richard like in Week 9? He goes through every game on the schedule to find gems...