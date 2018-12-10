Bills' Tremaine Edmunds: Rookie making his mark
Edmunds tallied eight tackles and his first pro interception in Sunday's loss to the Jets.
The 20-year-old Edmunds became the youngest player in NFL history to record an interception, a nice little resume piece for the athletic middle linebacker. Edmunds has logged exactly eight tackles in four of his last five games. With fellow linebacker Matt Milano suffering a possible serious injury, Edmunds may be counted on to do even more next week against the Lions.
